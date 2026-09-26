Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Kent and Inland Sussex. * WHEN...Until 2 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 26/11 AM 8.4 2.7 2.8 Moderate 26/10 PM 8.2 2.5 2.2 Moderate 27/10 AM 7.8 2.1 1.5 Moderate 27/11 PM 6.5 0.8 0.6 None 28/11 AM 7.1 1.4 0.6 Minor 28/11 PM 6.5 0.8 0.8 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 26/09 PM 7.7 3.0 2.9 Moderate 27/09 AM 7.0 2.3 2.0 Moderate 27/10 PM 5.3 0.7 0.6 None 28/10 AM 5.7 1.0 0.5 None 28/11 PM 5.4 0.8 0.9 None &&