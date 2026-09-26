DEWEY BEACH, Del. - A power outage is affecting part of Dewey Beach as a weekend nor'easter continues to bring strong winds, rain and coastal flooding concerns to Delaware.
Dewey Beach police said Delmarva Power turned off electricity between Bellevue Street and Dagsworthy Street because of transformer problems. Police said water entered the transformer on Bellevue Street, causing it to fail.
There is no estimate for when repairs will be completed or power will be restored.
The outage comes as a nor'easter east and northeast of Delmarva continues to affect the region with rain, strong winds and coastal flooding. A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect into Sunday, with water levels potentially rising 1 to 2 feet. A High Wind Warning remains in effect along the immediate coast through Sunday morning, where wind gusts could reach 55 to 60 mph.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.