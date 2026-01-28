Code Purple at the Cape shelters full as temperatures drop

LEWES, Del. - Temperatures this week are expected to remain in the 20s, with overnight lows falling into the single digits. Even spending a few minutes outside can be uncomfortable, a dangerous reality for people experiencing homelessness who have no relief from the cold.
Code Purple at the Cape is providing emergency nighttime shelter for people experiencing homelessness through March 15. Organizers say demand for services is higher than ever.
“There’s a waiting list to get into our shelter right now,” said Mike Agnew, director of Code Purple at the Cape. “We have a limit of 14 guests each night, and we hit capacity on December 1. From the very beginning, we have been full.”
Because of that limit, shelters can only open when volunteers are available.
“We can always use more volunteers,” Agnew said. “We have people cooking, doing intake and volunteering in many different ways.”
In addition to a growing waitlist, Code Purple at the Cape is also searching for additional locations to expand services.
“We would like to open a second men’s shelter,” Agnew said. “We believe the demand is there, and we are continuing to look for another faith community in the Lewes and Rehoboth Beach area.”
Organizers say community members can help by volunteering, donating winter clothing or making a financial donation to support the program during the winter months.