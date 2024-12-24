GEORGETOWN, Del. – As temperatures drop, Code Purple shelters across Sussex County have opened their doors to provide overnight relief for people without shelter. These shelters offer a safe, warm place to stay during extreme cold weather.
In addition to providing shelter, Code Purple organizers are calling on the community for donations to help ensure their guests have a cozy, restful stay.
Code Purple Shelter Locations
Here is a full list of Code Purple locations in Sussex County, including check-in and check-out times:
Seaford
Grace Seaford Church
- Address: 805 Atlanta Rd., Seaford, DE 19973
- Who Can Stay: Women only
- Check-in: 8:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
- Check-out: 7:00 a.m.
St. Luke’s Parish Hall
- Address: 202 N North St., Seaford, DE 19973
- Who Can Stay: Men only
- Check-in: 8:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
- Check-out: 7:00 a.m.
Georgetown
Georgetown Presbyterian Church
- Address: 203 N Bedford St., Georgetown, DE 19947
- Who Can Stay: Men only
- Check-in: 9:00 p.m.–9:30 p.m. (Saturdays: 10:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m.)
- Check-out: 7:00 a.m.
Milford
Milford Nazarene
- Address: 11 NW Salevan Pl., Milford, DE 19963
- Who Can Stay: Women (with or without children)
- Check-in: 8:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
- Check-out: 7:00 a.m.
Avenue United Methodist Church
- Address: 20 N Church Ave., Milford, DE 19963
- Who Can Stay: Men only (No sex offenders due to an on-site preschool; other arrangements may be available.)
- Check-in: 8:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
- Check-out: 7:00 a.m.
Lewes
St. Jude The Apostle Church
- Address: 152 Tulip Dr., Lewes, DE 19958
- Who Can Stay: Men only
- Transportation: Pick-up at Rehoboth Walmart from 8:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m.
- Check-out: 7:00 a.m.
Rehoboth Beach
Lutheran Church of Our Savior
- Address: 20276 Bay Vista, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
- Who Can Stay: Women only
- Transportation: Pick-up at Rehoboth Walmart at 8:30 p.m.
- Check-out: 7:00 a.m.
Donations Needed for Shelter Guests
To ensure all guests receive a warm, comfortable stay, Code Purple organizers are requesting donations of essential bedding items:
- 20 sets of twin-size sheets and pillowcases
- 40 standard pillows (2 per guest)
- 20 twin-sized comforters
- 20 queen-sized fleece blankets
If you can donate, please drop off items at:
703 E King St., Seaford, DE 19973
Additionally, Milford Women’s Code Purple is in urgent need of storage totes to keep bedding safe and organized. Organizers are requesting 20 Sterilite 70 Qt. Ultra Storage Boxes.
Here’s how you can help:
- Purchase Directly: Order totes from Home Depot using this link.
- Donate Funds: Can’t shop? Contribute to help organizers reach their goal.
- Spread the Word: Share this article or the donation call on social media.
How Donations Make a Difference
"Every little bit helps in providing a warm and welcoming space for those in need," organizers wrote in a community post. Contributions—whether in the form of bedding, storage totes, or monetary donations—help ensure dignity, care, and comfort for shelter guests during cold weather.
Code Purple shelters operate from December 1st to March 15th. People are encouraged to reserve space.