MILFORD, Del. - The Code Purple women's shelter at the Milford Church of the Nazarene urgently needs volunteers to remain open during cold weather and provide lifesaving shelter to women in need.
A shortage of overnight hosts — who work the 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. shift — forced the shelter to close on two cold nights recently, leaving women without a shelter option in the area. The shelter also relies on intake volunteers, who assist before the overnight shift begins.
"It's how we keep people safe. This kind of weather is hypothermia. This kind of weather causes people to, not to be dramatic, but die," said Martha Gery, founder and president of Milford Advocacy for the Homeless.
During these closures, Milford Advocacy for the Homeless helped two women secure shelter at the Code Purple at the Cape women's shelter at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach.
"They were able to stay down here, they were able to get clean clothes, and they were able to take a shower, which is a blessing because not every place has a shower, and we are so fortunate to have one, so they were very happy about that," said Kathy Connell, organizer of the Code Purple at the Cape women's shelter at the Lutheran Church of Our Savior.
Giovanni Otero, community relations director for Love INC of Mid-Delmarva, the nonprofit overseeing the shelters, emphasized that volunteering is simpler than it seems.
"It's not as intimidating as it sounds, and it's incredibly rewarding to know that up to 14 people would stay out of the cold if you choose to give up one night a month and just be a part of the solution to get people out of the freezing cold," Otero said.
Gery, who stayed overnight at the shelter herself, described the process as straightforward. "You simply show up, do an intake, say 'hi' to the ladies, and take a couple of pieces of information from them. They're literally so cold and tired they just want to go to bed, so you're just literally sleeping here. In the morning, get up, clean up, and leave."
While the shelters are doing everything they can to help these women, the need for volunteers remains urgent, especially since the overnight host is required by law to operate.
"We'll help them as much as we can until they can get volunteers, and hopefully, they will get volunteers soon. It's such an important job. It is," Connell said.
The shelter provides bus transportation within a mile-and-a-half radius of Milford, but bus drivers are also needed. Those interested in volunteering can sign up here to help ensure the shelter remains open every night until March 15.