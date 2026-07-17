REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Thick smoke blanketed much of Sussex County on Friday, reducing visibility and prompting health concerns as Delaware spent part of the day under a Code Purple air quality alert before conditions improved to Code Red.
The smoky conditions did not keep everyone away from the beach, but many visitors adjusted their plans as the unhealthy air lingered across the coast.
Dawne English, who was visiting her friend in Rehoboth Beach, said the hazy conditions were especially difficult for people with breathing problems.
“Those of us who have allergies and asthma, it's difficult. We have to make sure we have our asthma inhaler with us," she told CoastTV. "It's so hazy. You can't even see the water out there. It's crazy."
According to AirNow, Delaware reached Code Purple air quality at midday, indicating very unhealthy conditions. The alert was later downgraded to Code Red, but Beebe Healthcare physicians said that does not mean the health risks have disappeared.
“When the numbers of the air quality index in the 200s, it will impact everyone. But the difference that people with healthy lungs, they will only feel it on exertion when they're exerting themselves. Meanwhile, patients with the chronic lung diseases, they will feel it even at rest,” Dr. Ahmad Alqam of Beebe Healthcare said.
Dr. Alqam said people should seek emergency care if they don't feel better after using an inhaler, are out of breath even at rest, or if their lips and fingertips turn blue or grey.
Doctors also recommend limiting time outdoors when air quality reaches unhealthy levels. They say people who must be outside should wear an N95 mask because standard cloth masks do not provide adequate protection from fine smoke particles.
Beebe Healthcare also advises avoiding activities inside the home that can increase air irritants, including vacuuming and using aerosol cleaning sprays, until air quality improves.
For some vacationers, the smoky conditions meant changing plans rather than canceling trips.
“We spend a little less time outside and we're more likely to let the kids go inside, use the pool at the hotel,” said Mary Grogan, who was visiting from Washington, D.C.
Forecasters expect air quality to improve, but people with asthma, chronic lung disease and other respiratory conditions are encouraged to continue monitoring air quality reports and limit outdoor activity while unhealthy conditions persist.