REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Cold weather is pausing paving operations along Rehoboth Avenue until early spring, according to DelDOT.
DelDOT announced in a press release that this decision comes in coordination with the City of Rehoboth Beach. The agency says the paving project is pausing and will resume in early spring when temperatures rise.
The paving work, which was paused due to budget cuts in October, resumed following the Sea Witch Festival. The city previously announced that paving would stop on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and resume after the Hometown Christmas Parade on Dec. 2.
Throughout the project, parking on Rehoboth Avenue has remained partially open to minimize disruption. While the city has aimed to complete the work before winter, previous delays have sparked concerns among local businesses about the potential impact on operations and parking.
In the press release, DelDOT did not specify a date in the spring when the paving project would resume.