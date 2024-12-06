Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and a moderate chop. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&