DOVER, Del. - A toll collector was injured Saturday night, Aug. 9, when a vehicle crashed into a toll booth at the Dover toll plaza, according to DelDOT.
The toll collector sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to DelDOT.
“Please slow down and drive attentively - for our employees’ safety and yours,” the agency said in a statement.
The Delaware Department of Transportation reminded drivers that the speed limit through the toll booth area is 10 miles per hour, even for those not paying cash.