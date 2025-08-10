Dover toll booth accident

Toll collector hurt in Dover toll booth crash. (Image curtesy of DelDOT) 

DOVER, Del. - A toll collector was injured Saturday night, Aug. 9, when a vehicle crashed into a toll booth at the Dover toll plaza, according to DelDOT.

The toll collector sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to DelDOT.

“Please slow down and drive attentively - for our employees’ safety and yours,” the agency said in a statement.

The Delaware Department of Transportation reminded drivers that the speed limit through the toll booth area is 10 miles per hour, even for those not paying cash.

 

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

