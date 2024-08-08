SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Community Bank Delaware is holding a Back to School Backpack Drive.
The Community Bank Delaware holds many drives for the community including their monthly jean drive. This month, Community Bank Delaware is preparing students in need before the start of the school year.
Until Monday, Aug. 19, Community Bank Delaware is collecting backpacks at the Lewes and Rehoboth locations. The bank said that all backpacks donated will be given to local students in the Cape Henlopen School District.