MILFORD, Del. - Sunday afternoon, the Milford community gathered at Avenue United Methodist Church to celebrate Three Kings Day, a holiday observed every Jan. 6 that commemorates the arrival of the three wise men with gifts for baby Jesus.
The event, hosted by The Culture Club PR, provided an opportunity for locals to learn about how the tradition is celebrated in countries such as Mexico, Spain, and Puerto Rico. Children created crowns, crafted their own three kings, and built small boxes filled with grass intended to feed the camels of the Magi.
"This is a tradition that's deeply ingrained in my fiber as a proud Puerto Rican, but also as a Hispanic, a member of Latin America," said Neyda Albarrán, event organizer and director of The Culture Club PR.
For Alma Díaz, a special guest originally from Mexico who shared how Three Kings Day is celebrated in her home country, the event was a meaningful experience. "What it means to me is everything. It’s amazing to see the children learn about traditions in Latin America and for them to understand the history of Three Kings Day and do the crafts that Ms. Neyda has prepared for them. It’s wonderful," Díaz said.
The event concluded with an appearance by the three wise men—Melchor, Gaspar, and Balthazar—who delivered gifts to the children in attendance.
"I saw them reacting, and in my heart, the child in me was reacting with them and was so happy to see that they were equally as excited as I was when I was a child seeing the magic of the Magi suddenly appearing in an unexpected place," Albarrán added.
The Culture Club PR is already looking forward to hosting the celebration again next year.