MILTON, Del. - The Nanticoke Indian Association’s annual Powwow is getting a boost from community support, with an online fundraising campaign now topping $10,000.
The 47th Annual Nanticoke Indian Powwow is scheduled for Sept. 6-7 at Hudson Fields outside Milton. Association leaders, including Chief Avery Johnson, have been calling on the public to help cover event expenses, which will cost around $80,000.
The GoFundMe campaign launched earlier this month after some long standing sponsors reduced their contributions, some by 50 percent or more. As of Aug. 14, donations had barely started to trickle in. But in the days since, community support has increased, pushing contributions past the $10,000 benchmark, as of Aug. 16.
Nanticoke organizers say the Powwow is both a cultural celebration and a vital source of income for the association. The revenue will go towards supporting scholarships and community programs throughout the year. The annual event features traditional dance, music and storytelling to share Nanticoke heritage with the public.