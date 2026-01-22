Concerns over speeding raised on Columbia Avenue in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Speeding concerns on Columbia Avenue are being brought before Rehoboth Beach officials.
Columbia Avenue is located one street over from the city’s downtown area and has a posted speed limit of 25 miles per hour. A property owner on the street sent a letter to the city on Nov. 8 raising concerns about vehicle speeds.
Speeding is described as a constant issue on the street, especially during the busy summer months. The letter claims some drivers reach speeds of 40 to 60 miles per hour.
Homeowner Niel Holzman said he regularly sees dangerous driving.
“It happens at all hours,” Holzman said. “Between a stop sign there and one down there, it’s just one block, but they’ll get going up over 50 miles an hour.”
Carol Holzman, who also lives on the street, said more enforcement is needed to slow drivers down.
“I think we need speed cameras because the police can’t be everywhere all the time,” she said. “They need assistance to make people do the right thing.”
The letter will be reviewed by the city’s Streets and Safety Advisory Committee during its meeting scheduled for Jan. 22 at 10 a.m.