MARYLAND -A coalition of Maryland lawmakers, workers, and advocacy groups will gather Tuesday morning at Lawyers Mall to launch a new campaign pushing to raise the state’s minimum wage to $25 an hour.
State Delegate Adrian Boafo will introduce the "Living Wage for All" legislation during a 9 a.m. press conference and rally. The bill would raise Maryland’s minimum wage to $25 and eliminate all subminimum wages.
Boafo will be joined by Delegates W. Gregory Wims, Sheila Ruth, Gary Simmons, Sean Stinnett, and Jamila Woods—representing districts across Montgomery, Baltimore, Anne Arundel, and Prince George’s counties, as well as Baltimore City.
The event will also include the release of new statewide polling from Gonzalez Research & Media Services, showing what organizers describe as “strong and broad support” for the proposal across key voting groups. A representative from the polling firm is expected to present the findings and answer questions on site.