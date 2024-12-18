WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride of Delaware is building her team, Wednesday she announced the appointment of Michaela Kurinsky-Malos as her Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director.
“I am thrilled that Michaela will continue to serve in a critical role on my team,” McBride said. “I would not have the privilege of serving the people of Delaware in Congress without Michaela’s tireless leadership as my campaign manager over the last year. Over her career, Michaela has fought to elect pro-union public servants dedicated to expanding the middle class in America. She will bring those values to our Congressional office and will help to ensure that our office remains focused on communicating with our constituents first and foremost. Michaela is an all-star, and I am honored that my fellow Delawareans and I will continue to benefit from her brilliant and dedicated work.”
Congresswoman-elect McBride already has experience with Kurinsky-Malos, as she recently managed her run for Congress. Kurinsky-Malos's resume includes work over five campaign cycles, including congressional, statewide, and gubernatorial campaigns.
Kurinsky-Malos holds bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and History from the University of Oregon.