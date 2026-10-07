FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Construction on the Route 54 bridge in Fenwick Island is moving forward despite a recent nor’easter, as crews work to widen the nearly 70-year-old bridge and improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.
The bridge, originally built in 1957, is undergoing a $50 million federally funded improvement project. According to the Delaware Department of Transportation, the project is divided into four phases and is expected to continue over several years.
Phase one began earlier this month and focuses on the south side of the bridge. Crews are installing temporary sidewalks and shifting traffic lanes closer to the north side to make room for construction.
Phase two is expected to begin around October 2027, when crews will start expansion work on the north side. Later phases will allow for construction of improved travel lanes, sidewalks and shoulders for pedestrians.
In 2024, DelDOT announced schedule changes for the replacement of the bridge on Route 54/Lighthouse Road due to delays in the National Environmental Policy Act process, impacted by tidal and navigation considerations.
For people who regularly cross the bridge on foot or by bicycle, the improvements are welcome.
“When it’s done, it’ll be worth it,” Andrew Tomprose says.
Tomprose tells CoastTV crossing the existing bridge could be intimidating because of the limited space available to pedestrians and bicyclists.
“I’m glad they’re rebuilding it because it was scary going over it,” Tomprose say. “I’d bike over it and jog over it, so it’d be nice to have a wider bridge.”
While some residents are looking forward to the safety improvements, they say construction is already creating challenges for drivers.
John and Dianne Derr say barriers installed during construction have made it more difficult to see oncoming traffic when entering Route 54.
“Even during the offseason, it seems like it’s very difficult,” Derr says. “It’s rough to get out onto the road because of the placement of the Jersey walls. Your line of vision is really impacted.”
DelDOT expects the first phase of construction to be completed by May. The agency says it does not plan to fully close the bridge during construction in an effort to keep traffic moving throughout the project.