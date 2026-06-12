Cool Things to Do June 13 -14

DELMARVA — From air show excitement to community festivals and local food, there is lots of fun happening across the coast this weekend.
Ocean City
The OC Air Show returns to Ocean City, Maryland, on Saturday and Sunday. Visitors can watch two days of aerial performances featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and other performers.
Georgetown
In Georgetown, the Georgetown EMS Carnival continues through Saturday night with games, rides and activities. The carnival supports Georgetown EMS.
Also in Georgetown, the Georgetown Spirit of 1776 Artisan & Craft Festival will take place Saturday in the heart of town. The community celebration honors Georgetown’s heritage, celebrates America’s 250th anniversary and showcases local artisans and creators.
Milton
In Milton, the annual Wings of Hope butterfly release will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Milton Memorial Park. The fundraising event supports individuals and families impacted by cancer across Delaware.
Milton Pride 2026 also returns Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Milton Theatre. This year’s theme is “Center Stage: Loud, Proud, and Live.” Organizers say the event celebrates love, diversity and community.
Rehoboth Beach
In Rehoboth Beach, Pizza Machine Classic is also welcoming visitors at 19622 Coastal Highway. The new restaurant offers an extensive food menu and features Dewey Beer on tap.