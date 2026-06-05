Cool Things to Do May June 6-7

The first weekend of June offers a variety of family-friendly events across Delmarva, from downtown celebrations and outdoor recreation to local shopping and entertainment.

DELMARVA- The first weekend of June offers a variety of family-friendly events across Delmarva, from downtown celebrations and outdoor recreation to local shopping and entertainment.

Milford

In Milford, Downtown Milford Inc. will host its First Friday Summer Kickoff from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday along Main Street. The event will feature live music by DJ Dave, line dancing, Zumba in the street, food trucks, local vendors, sweet treats, giveaways and other activities for all ages. Main Street will be closed to traffic during the event, creating a community gathering space in the heart of downtown.

Bethany Beach 

In Bethany Beach, the annual Seaside Craft Show returns Saturday, bringing a variety of vendors and handmade goods to the resort town. Visitors can browse unique creations from local and regional artisans while enjoying a day near the beach.

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Ocean City 

Meanwhile, in Ocean City, Sundaes in the Park returns Sunday evening at Northside Park. The popular summer event features live music, fireworks and ice cream, offering a family-friendly way to wrap up the weekend.

Delaware

Outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of National Fishing and Boating Week with two days of free fishing Saturday and Sunday. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is allowing anglers to fish, crab and clam in Delaware waters without a fishing license during the weekend.

More information on these events and additional activities happening across Delmarva can be found at CoastTV.com under the Cool Things To Do section.

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Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

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