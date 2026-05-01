Cool Things to Do May 1-3

DELMARVA- Coastal communities are gearing up for a busy start to May with several events planned this weekend.
REHOBOTH BEACH AND DEWEY BEACH
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its 43rd annual Spring Sidewalk Sale from May 1 through May 3. The event runs daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will take place rain or shine, offering shoppers a chance to browse deals from local businesses.
Lewes
Car enthusiasts can attend the 31st annual British Motorcar Show on May 2 at the Lewes Ferry Terminal. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to feature up to 120 classic and modern British vehicles. Admission is $5 for adults, while children under 12 can attend for free. The show will conclude with an awards presentation and a parade through downtown Lewes.
Ocean City
In Ocean City, the 36th annual Cruisin Ocean City event will take place from April 30 through May 3. Organizers say the event will bring more than 3,000 hot rods, customs, classics and street machines from across the country, making it one of the largest automotive gatherings on the East Coast.
Kentucky Derby