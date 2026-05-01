Cool Things to Do May 1-3

Coastal communities are gearing up for a busy start to May with several events planned this weekend.

DELMARVA- Coastal communities are gearing up for a busy start to May with several events planned this weekend.

REHOBOTH BEACH AND DEWEY BEACH

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will host its 43rd annual Spring Sidewalk Sale from May 1 through May 3. The event runs daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will take place rain or shine, offering shoppers a chance to browse deals from local businesses.

Lewes

Car enthusiasts can attend the 31st annual British Motorcar Show on May 2 at the Lewes Ferry Terminal. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to feature up to 120 classic and modern British vehicles. Admission is $5 for adults, while children under 12 can attend for free. The show will conclude with an awards presentation and a parade through downtown Lewes.

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Ocean City

In Ocean City, the 36th annual Cruisin Ocean City event will take place from April 30 through May 3. Organizers say the event will bring more than 3,000 hot rods, customs, classics and street machines from across the country, making it one of the largest automotive gatherings on the East Coast.

Kentucky Derby

If you can’t make it to Churchill Downs for this year’s Kentucky Derby, there are still plenty of ways to join in the excitement. Events across Delmarva will be celebrating the festivities, offering fans a chance to take part locally.

For those planning to watch from home, coverage of the Derby begins Saturday, May 2 at 2:30 p.m. on CoastTV. 

 
 

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Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

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