OCEAN CITY, Md. – Mark your calendars and dust off your boots, Country Calling is set to return to the Ocean City Inlet on Oct. 2–3, 2026. The festival will include two full days of live country music once again.
Organizers shared the official 2026 dates on social media Thursday, setting up another weekend of top-tier performances and crowd favorites in the heart of Ocean City.
“Dust off your boots. We can’t wait to see you next year at Country Calling, October 2-3, 2026 in Ocean City, MD.” said the announcement.
The 2026 lineup has yet to be released, but previous years have featured chart-topping acts like Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi and Luke Combs. The event has drawn thousands of country music fans from across the region.
This comes two days after Oceans Calling's 2026 dates are released.