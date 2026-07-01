This article has been updated to include a Worcester County commissioner’s comments on why lifeguards are not currently staffed on the federal portion of the beach.
ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - Worcester County is urging people planning to visit Assateague Island National Seashore over the holiday weekend to use extreme caution since there are currently no lifeguards on duty.
County government encourages beachgoers to consider swimming at nearby guarded beaches, including Assateague State Park and Ocean City.
In a Facebook post, Worcester County Commissioner Eric Fiori said a federal hiring issue is the reason lifeguards will not be on the federal portion of the beach for the rest of the summer season.
“Unfortunately, due to a hiring problem within the federal hiring process, there will be no lifeguards for the rest of the summer season on the federal part of the beach,” Fiori wrote. “We currently have staff looking into the issue.”
The county said swimming in the Atlantic Ocean always carries risks, especially at unguarded beaches, and reminded visitors to make safety their top priority.
The county recommends taking the following precautions:
- Swim only at guarded beaches whenever possible
- If you cannot swim, do not enter the ocean
- Know your swimming ability and stay within your limits
- Learn how to recognize and respond to rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm, swim parallel to the shoreline until you are free of the current, then return to shore
- Remember that ocean conditions are much different from pools and lakes, with strong currents, powerful waves and underwater hazards
- Never turn your back on the ocean, as unexpected waves can quickly knock you off your feet