MILLSBORO, Del. - A crash on Mount Joy Road on Saturday, March 1, left two people trapped and injured four, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.



Firefighters from Indian River and Millsboro were called to the scene just before 8 p.m., along with Sussex County paramedics, Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, and Milton firefighters. Crews arrived to find two vehicles wrecked, with two people stuck inside one of them.

Rescue teams worked to stabilize the cars and free the trapped occupants while additional EMS crews responded. Trooper 2 from Delaware State Police Aviation and Christiana Care’s LifeNet helicopter were called in, with a landing zone set up at Mother Mary of Peace Church.

Mount Joy Road was shut down between Cannon Road and Maryland Camp Road while crews cleared the scene.

Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.

