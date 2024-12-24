Crash on Conaway Road injures three, causes fuel spill

MILLSBORO, Del. – A serious crash on Conaway Road near Phillips Hill Road injured three people and caused a fuel spill, closing the roadway for an extended time Monday afternoon.
According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 1:33 p.m. when a GMC Sierra traveling south on Conaway Road crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Kenworth roll-off truck heading north. The impact caused the truck to run off the road and land in a ditch.
The driver of the roll-off truck, a 46-year-old man from Houston, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The GMC’s driver, a 75-year-old man from Millsboro, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. An 86-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the GMC, was also hurt and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the GMC has been cited for failing to remain in a single lane, DSP confirmed. The Millsboro Fire Company responded to the accident and DNREC responded due to a fuel leak from the roll-off truck. Conaway Road was closed for several hours as crews worked to investigate the crash and clean up the fuel spill.