Crash on Conaway Road injures three, causes fuel spill

The driver of the roll-off truck, a 46-year-old man from Houston, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MILLSBORO, Del. – A serious crash on Conaway Road near Phillips Hill Road injured three people and caused a fuel spill, closing the roadway for an extended time Monday afternoon.

According to Delaware State Police, the crash occurred around 1:33 p.m. when a GMC Sierra traveling south on Conaway Road crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Kenworth roll-off truck heading north. The impact caused the truck to run off the road and land in a ditch.

The GMC's driver, a 75-year-old man from Millsboro, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the roll-off truck, a 46-year-old man from Houston, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The GMC’s driver, a 75-year-old man from Millsboro, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. An 86-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the GMC, was also hurt and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the GMC has been cited for failing to remain in a single lane, DSP confirmed. The Millsboro Fire Company responded to the accident and DNREC responded due to a fuel leak from the roll-off truck. Conaway Road was closed for several hours as crews worked to investigate the crash and clean up the fuel spill.

The driver of the GMC has been cited for failing to remain in a single lane, DSP confirmed.

