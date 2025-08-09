REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -Stacy LaMotta founded and created the Creative Coastal Connections Corp. An organization with a noble mission, to raise funds for local nonprofits through large-scale events like SoDel Fest.
The group has a strong focus on celebrating and promoting Coastal Delaware's hospitality industry by providing platforms for local chefs and other culinary community members to showcase their trades.
The group says numerous nonprofits, including The Food Bank of Delaware and Children & Families First, have benefited from SoDel Fest's financial award for the past decade.
Tasty dishes, over 100 different beverages, live music and a Chef Throwdown Competition are just a few of the many exciting adventures that were had at the annual SoDel Fest this past May in Rehoboth.
Stacy LaMotta said, “This event not only showcases our thriving culinary scene but also supports local nonprofits doing incredible work in our community.” This year, the Creative Coastal Connections Corp. awarded a total of $24,000 to the Harry K Foundation and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity.
Both beneficiaries expressed expressed how they will continue their missions to house and feed Sussex County.