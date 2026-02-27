MILLSBORO, Del. - Snow continues to blanket parts of Sussex County as cleanup efforts stretch days after a powerful blizzard swept through the region, leaving behind heavy damage and downed trees.
The sound of cracking branches still echoes in some neighborhoods as tree removal crews work to clear debris and restore access to homes and roadways.
Cleanup operations remain in full force across the county, and for many crews, the work is far from over.
"It was insane," said Julian Burdett, owner of B&R Property Services L.L.C.
Burdett said this storm caused more destruction than others he has handled in recent years. In some cases, crews have had to navigate dangerous situations, including large branches resting precariously against homes.
"This one that we’re on now was a little sketchy," Burdett said. "There was a branch laying on the house right by the window, so we kind of had to be very cautious with that and not to damage the house itself, but also not blow the window out."
Since Sunday night, Burdett said his company has been receiving more than 100 calls for service. The demand has been so high that he has had to turn some people away.
"Our phone hasn’t stopped ringing since Sunday night," he said. "I had to turn calls away because people were like, ‘I need to be able to get to work tomorrow.’ And I’m like, ‘My list is 20 people ahead of you.’ So I don’t know if I’ll be able to do it in time."
Crews say one of the biggest challenges has been the type of snowfall the blizzard delivered. Unlike lighter, powdery snow, this storm produced dense, heavy accumulation that weighed down trees and complicated plowing operations.
"The other thing that I’ve noticed is this snow has been very heavy," Burdett said. "When we were plowing, it was kind of a challenge. We haven’t plowed heavy, heavy snow like this in a while, so we had to hit it from a couple different angles, and it was definitely tough."
Although sunshine has returned to the area, crews warn the risk has not passed. As temperatures fluctuate, melting snow followed by refreezing can further weaken already stressed branches, increasing the likelihood that trees could fall days after the storm.
Workers also caution that icy patches hidden beneath lingering snow can create unstable footing, adding another layer of danger for those operating chainsaws and heavy equipment.
Crews urge people to remain cautious around damaged trees and to contact professionals for removal, as cleanup efforts continue across Sussex County.