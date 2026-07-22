LEWES, Del. - The Cyclospora parasite, which can come from contaminated fresh produce such as lettuce, is causing concern among consumers as federal officials continue investigating the source of the outbreak.
Cyclospora outbreak prompts caution among restaurants, boosts business for local farmers
- Drew Bellinger
Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger joined the CoastTV News team in August 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
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Experts say they do not yet know the cause of the outbreak. However, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services tells CoastTV that lettuce has not caused significant outbreaks in Delaware and that there is no indication of a broader issue in the state.
Still, with the outbreak receiving national attention because of its gastrointestinal side effects, many shoppers are choosing to buy local produce or avoid lettuce and leafy greens altogether, saying it is better to be safe than sorry.
Meanwhile, local farmers say the increased attention surrounding Cyclospora has actually benefited their businesses.
"Almost every customer who has come to my table today has mentioned the outbreak," says Lundin. "I mean it was just cut from the field yesterday, and it's on the table today."
Farmer Kathie Lundin says growing lettuce in Delaware is difficult, and any increase in business is significant for the farm.
"They came to our table because they felt more comfortable buying local as opposed to the grocery store," farmer Kathie Lundin says.
However, some people are becoming more cautious about what they order at restaurants.
"Something like this can be a significant impact for sure," says Chelsea Mahon, owner of Bountiful Bowls in Lewes.
Mahon says customers have started avoiding certain items on the menu.
"I do think people are avoiding our salads and the greens more than they are the fruits and the berries. But when people come in, they're always asking questions," Mahon tells CoastTV.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says it will continue investigating the source of the outbreak. While consumers may want to avoid getting sick, health specialists also say there is no need to stop eating fresh fruits and vegetables altogether.
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Drew Bellinger
Reporter
Drew Bellinger joined the CoastTV News team in August 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
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