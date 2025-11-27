WASHINGTON, D.C.- One of the two National Guard members shot on the streets of Washington, D.C. Wednesday has died, President Donald Trump confirmed Thursday evening.
Sarah Beckstrom, a West Virginia native who joined the National Guard in June 2023, was critically injured in the shooting. Trump delivered the news during a Thanksgiving call with U.S. service members from all six branches of the military.
“Millions of Americans are praying for those heroes and their families,” Trump said. “I must unfortunately tell you that just seconds before I went on right now, I heard that Sarah Beckstrom … has just passed away.”
Trump added that the other National Guard member shot is “fighting for his life.”
Beckstrom’s family was reportedly with her at the time of her death.