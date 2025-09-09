DAGSBORO, Del. - A proposed ordinance that would have changed the town code to allow backyard ducks was voted down at Monday night’s Dagsboro Town Council meeting.
The drafted amendment aimed to permit keeping of certain animals, specifically ducks, within town limits under defined conditions. It was introduced by a local man, David Wolfe, who hoped to keep his five ducks for educational purposes with his children.
"I just think that they, they may have been a little bit too harsh on the fact that we had them before coming and presenting this, which is disappointing. But, you know, it is what it is." Wolfe said after the decision.
Current Dagsboro town code does not permit the possession of certain animals, including ducks, within town boundaries. Wolfe had hoped to revise that language to allow for a small number of ducks under specific care guidelines.
The ducks, which Wolfe said have been part of his family’s daily life, will now have to be relocated to a relative’s farm in Georgetown.