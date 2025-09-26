DAGSBORO, Del. - A Dagsboro man is facing a felony charge after Delaware State Police say he accepted $30,000 for construction work that was never completed.
Troopers began investigating 45-year-old James Gustafson Jr. in November 2024, after a 60-year-old person reported hiring him for a home improvement project. Police said Gustafson signed a contract and accepted payment but failed to do the work or return the money.
A warrant for Gustafson’s arrest was issued following the investigation. On Sept. 24, 2025, he was taken into custody by the Ocean View Police Department and then turned over to state police.
Gustafson was charged with home improvement fraud by false pretense involving an amount of $1,500 or more, a felony. He was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on his own recognizance.
Troopers are asking anyone who may have also been defrauded by Gustafson to contact Troop 4 Financial Crimes at 302-856-5850.