DAGSBORO, Del. - A nuisance ordinance designed to reduce noise and free up police resources is continuing to be discussed in Dagsboro.
The Town Council met Monday to review the ordinance, which would establish noise regulations for local businesses and property owners, with fines for violations. Officials argue that clear guidelines could help law enforcement focus on more serious issues.
David Elliot, owner of Delmarva Billiards and Sports Bar, noted that his business hasn't faced many noise-related issues but supported the idea of the ordinance. "It could be necessary," Elliot said, adding that businesses must prioritize public safety. "We support that."
Property owner Sherine High also voiced her support, saying the ordinance could help minimize noise complaints within town. "If we have an ordinance, people know the rules. They can respect each other, and hopefully have fewer issues," High said.
The town council will continue to review the ordinance and will look to bring it to a public hearing at a later meeting date.