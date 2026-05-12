GEORGETOWN, Del. - Dan Zitofsky has officially filed to run as a Republican candidate for Delaware House District 4 in the 2026 election.
Zitofsky announced his campaign in a social media post Tuesday, saying he filed to run for public office following the work of State Rep. Jeff Hilovsky in the district and across Delaware.
"From all the meetings. Talks with business owners, Veterans, senior citizens, families, First responders, farmers, elected officials and the state party I registered to run for Public Office as your next State Representative," said Zitofsky. "This will be a race very important to protect so many and I don’t take this lightly. I will not only work to get your vote but more importantly work to represent you in Dover and this great state."
Zitofsky works in capital management and is the author of Passive To Prosperous: Stop Chasing Money and Start Seeing Prosperity Through Passive Wealth.
District 4 is made up of Oak Orchard, Long Neck, and Angola. Hilovsky, who currently holds the position, was elected in 2022. As a result of population growth, he is the first legislator elected to serve this new district in Sussex County as a result of the mandated re-districting process. On May 7, Hilovsky announced that he would not run for reelection.