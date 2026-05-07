LONG NECK, Del. - State Rep. Jeff Hilovsky announced Thursday that he will not seek reelection this fall, ending his time in the Delaware House after two terms representing the 4th District.
Hilovsky, a Republican representing Long Neck and Oak Orchard, said his decision was driven largely by a desire to spend more time with his family, according to a release from Delaware House Republicans.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as your Representative," said Hilovsky. "Every day I walk up those steps and open the door to enter Legislative Hall, I am humbled to serve and work to bring value every day to the citizens of the 4th District and Delaware."
The 4th District was relocated from New Castle County to central Sussex County following redistricting in 2022.
A retired optometrist, Hilovsky co-founded Sussex Eye Center and previously served as medical director and network administrator for Vision Source. He also founded Leadership is a Lifestyle.
Hilovsky is a 24-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserve and retired with the rank of colonel in 2007. During his time in office, he supported legislation targeting “claim shark” operations, improving access to services and creating a Cabinet-level Department of Veterans Affairs.
In the General Assembly, Hilovsky earned bipartisan support for several measures, including House Substitute 1 for House Bill 203, which was signed into law in September. Beginning with students entering ninth grade in the upcoming school year, Delaware public school students will be required to complete a half-credit financial literacy course to graduate.
Another proposal sponsored by Hilovsky, House Bill 305, remains under consideration in the House of Representatives. The bill would create a three-year pilot program aimed at reducing Type 2 diabetes through technology-based monitoring and management involving Delaware healthcare professionals.
Hilovsky said he plans to remain active in serving constituents through the end of his term.
“While I have no plans to slow down, I relish the opportunity to travel with my wife of nearly 46 years, Marcia, and we will spend more time with our grandchildren, watching them grow while actively participating in their lives," said Hilovsky.