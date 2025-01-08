LEWES, Del. - Just days after Delmarva was hit by one of the biggest snowstorms in years, state routes are mostly cleared, with DelDOT re-salting and re-plowing, aided by sunlight melting what remains on the roads.
However, some back roads and side roads remain slick and dangerous. Roy Turner, who lives in a neighborhood off Route 24, says these conditions are affecting more than just him.
"There's probably 3,000 people that live back here," Turner said. "All on icy roads, you have to go super slow."
When traveling on back and side roads in these conditions, driving slowly and safely should be of the utmost importance.