SUSSEX COUNTY - Sussex County experienced its first dose of snow in 2025 and mother nature did not disappoint. Some parts of Delmarva experienced over six inches of snow just hours into this snowstorm.
"It's like having kids, the dogs find the snow so magical," said Lisa Falzarano, a business owner in Milton whose shop was the only one open in town during the storm.
"I'm giving it the old college try by opening up," Falzarano said. "I actually enjoy shoveling, so I want to make sure my sidewalks are safe."
Another round of winter weather could be on the way, CoastTV meteorologists are tracking a storm system expected to arrive this weekend.