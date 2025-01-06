Enjoying the snow along the coast

CoastTV Meteorologist say snowfall totals hit upwards of 6 inches within hours of the storm beginning.

SUSSEX COUNTY -  Sussex County experienced its first dose of snow in 2025 and mother nature did not disappoint. Some parts of Delmarva experienced over six inches of snow just hours into this snowstorm

Rehoboth Bandstand

Rehoboth Ave. just before 7 a.m.

The Nation's Summer Capital looked more like a winter wonderland this morning. Jez Rose, new to the coast, said he didn’t know it even snowed here based on his experience last year.

"I had the chance to do one of my favorite activities in the snow," Rose said.

Jez walking his dog Woody

(COAST TV)

"It's like having kids, the dogs find the snow so magical," said Lisa Falzarano, a business owner in Milton whose shop was the only one open in town during the storm.

"I'm giving it the old college try by opening up," Falzarano said. "I actually enjoy shoveling, so I want to make sure my sidewalks are safe."

Another round of winter weather could be on the way, CoastTV meteorologists are tracking a storm system expected to arrive this weekend.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

Recommended for you