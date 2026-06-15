MILFORD, Del. — A second ammonia release at Perdue Farms' Milford facility in less than a week has left some who live nearby concerned about safety at the plant, despite assurances that there was no threat to the public.
According to the DNREC, about 68 pounds of anhydrous ammonia were released into the air for at least 17 minutes early Saturday morning at Perdue Farms, located at 255 N. Rehoboth Blvd. DNREC said the release was caused by a failed seal on an air exchanger.
Nine employees were transported to a local hospital for evaluation as a precaution. Perdue said all were treated and released the same day.
In a statement to CoastTV, Perdue said one of the facility's cooling systems experienced a temporary breakdown around 1 a.m. Saturday, resulting in a release caused by a flange failure. The company said the affected equipment was secured and repaired immediately.
"There was no impact to the surrounding community, and no ongoing risk to public safety," Perdue spokesperson Kate Shaw said in the statement.
Despite those assurances, some Milford residents said the chemical release raises questions about safety at the facility, particularly because it follows another ammonia release reported earlier in the week.
"It's very dangerous and very sad," Delawarean James Williamson said. "I think there should be some parameters that need to be looked at as far as their safety program goes and how that was overlooked."
According to Perdue, a separate ammonia release occurred June 9 after what Perdue described as a refrigeration valve failure. The company estimated about 6 pounds of ammonia vapor were released during that incident. Perdue said the source was isolated and stopped, and no injuries were reported.
For some residents, the company's response and the involvement of regulators helped ease concerns.
"I wasn't too concerned because after they were aware that there was a leak, they called DNREC," Milford resident Joan King said. "There were two eyes on the situation, so to speak, and it sounded like it got resolved rather quickly."
According to DNREC, emergency responders conducted air monitoring following Saturday's release and determined conditions were safe. Necessary repairs were made, and the facility returned to normal operations.
Anhydrous ammonia is commonly used in industrial refrigeration systems and agricultural applications. Unlike household ammonia products, anhydrous ammonia contains little to no water and can pose serious health risks if inhaled or if it comes into contact with skin or eyes.
Perdue said it has environmental and technical experts on site conducting a review of the incident and evaluating equipment to ensure systems are operating properly.
"The safety of our associates and the communities where we operate is our top priority," the company said. "We will apply any necessary learnings to help prevent future occurrences."
DNREC lists the environmental release as an active investigation.