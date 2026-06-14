This article has been updated with new information from Perdue Farms.
MILFORD, Del. — An estimated 68 pounds of anhydrous ammonia were released into the air early Saturday at Perdue Farms' Milford processing facility, prompting an emergency response and the transport of nine associates to a local hospital for evaluation.
The release occurred at 1:02 a.m. Saturday at Perdue Farms, 255 N. Rehoboth Blvd., according to a report from the Delaware Environmental Release Notification System.
DNREC said the ammonia release was caused by a failed seal on an air exchanger. Perdue later said the release stemmed from a gasket failure that was identified and replaced immediately.
Out of an abundance of caution, emergency responders were called to the facility and conducted air monitoring while the situation was assessed. Perdue said appropriate regulatory agencies were also notified.
According to DNREC, repairs were completed by plant employees and the facility was deemed safe, with operations returning to normal.
Perdue said nine associates were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The company said all nine were treated and released the same day and have returned home safely.
Anhydrous ammonia is classified as a hazardous substance by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and is commonly used in industrial refrigeration systems.
"The safety of our associates is our top priority," Perdue said in a statement. The company added that it is conducting a review of the release to determine the cause and help prevent similar occurrences in the future, while cooperating with relevant authorities.
The release remains under investigation by DNREC.
The release comes just days after a separate ammonia incident at the same Milford facility. On June 9, an estimated 6 pounds of ammonia vapor were released following what Perdue Farms described as a refrigeration valve failure.
In that incident, employees were evacuated while emergency crews conducted air monitoring. Perdue said the release was contained inside the building, the source was isolated and stopped, and no injuries were reported.