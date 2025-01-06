DELMARVA -- Heavy snow bands continue to move over the Eastern Shore, much of Delaware and areas from Salisbury to Ocean City. Will continue to see snowfall rates on the order or 1 to as high as 2 inches an hour. Travel is not recommend as many roads and highways are snow covered.
Early snowfall reports show 3-6 inches already on the ground in many areas. Travel today is not recommended as roads are covered in snow, and conditions will continue to worsen.
As a low-pressure system moves across the Mid-Atlantic today, it will shift offshore by Tuesday. This will bring cold and dry weather to the region, with bitter wind chills expected Tuesday morning, reaching single digits. Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect through 4 AM Tuesday, though some areas might see a mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain this afternoon before snow resumes. The mixing is expected to stay confined south of Sussex Co, into areas south of Ocean City.
Total snow accumulations have decreased slightly in northern areas but remain high in the southern parts of Delmarva, where totals could approach 12 inches. High temperatures will stay below freezing today, with exceptions along the coast where temperatures may rise into the mid-30s. Winds will remain light until tonight when they pick up, leading to colder wind chills and potential blowing snow.
Starting Tuesday, Arctic high pressure will bring cold and windy conditions to Delmarva. Winds will reach 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, leading to blowing and drifting snow. Highs will only reach the upper 20s to low 30s, and wind chill values will drop into the teens and single digits. Tuesday night will be cold with lows in the teens and low 20s.
The cold will persist throughout the week. On Thursday, temperatures will stay below freezing, upper teens to low 20s elsewhere. Friday and Saturday will bring a slight warming trend, but will remain below normal, with highs in the mid-30s at best.
A potential storm is expected to impact the region next weekend, but there is significant uncertainty in the forecast. Some models suggest significant snowfall, while others show much less impact. Stay tuned for updates as the week progresses.