WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Darnell Jenkins, a 36-year-old man from Salisbury, has been sentenced to life in prison plus 65 years. Jenkins was convicted in August on two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Rape in the Second Degree, two counts of Attempted Rape in the Second Degree, and three counts of Sexual Offense in the Third Degree.
According to the Maryland Office of the States Attorney, from 2019 through 2020, Jenkins sexually abused a minor in his household. The victim was under the age of nine.
“The sexual abuse of a child is an intolerable evil. Survivors of such abuse are left burdened, both physically and mentally. The Court process can serve to illuminate what has occurred and restore survivors with the strength that was stripped from them by the abuse," said Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dyke. "The jury’s verdict in this case and the strong and empowering sentence imposed by the Court serve as important examples that sexual abuse will never be tolerated in Wicomico County. The survivor exhibited courage throughout all stages of this case, and I hope this just sentence provides hope and security.”