DELAWARE — DART has released its holiday service schedule for Christmas and New Year’s, detailing changes to bus and train services statewide.
On Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and New Year's Eve, Dec. 31, DART will operate regular weekday services, including fixed-route and paratransit options. SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line train will also run on its standard weekday schedule.
On Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year's Day, Jan. 1, 2025, DART statewide services—including fixed-route buses and paratransit—will not operate. However, SEPTA’s Wilmington/Newark Line will operate on a holiday schedule. Travelers are encouraged to review the holiday schedule in advance for any adjustments.