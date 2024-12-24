Weather Alert

...SLIPPERY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE EARLY THIS MORNING... Temperatures dropped below freezing early this morning. Wet roads from precipitation that fell on Tuesday has likely frozen, and will lead to slippery conditions with black ice, especially on untreated roads. If you are driving this morning, please exercise caution for slippery conditions! If a road looks wet, it could be icy. Reduce speed, increase following distance with any vehicles in front of you, and avoid using cruise control.