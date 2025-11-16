GEORGETOWN, Del. — People who rely on public transportation in Sussex County will see several changes starting Sunday, Nov. 16, as the Delaware Transit Corporation rolls out a statewide bus service update. The changes include reduced service hours and seasonal suspensions on key routes serving Lewes, Rehoboth, Delmar, Georgetown, and Long Neck.
Route 201, which connects Lewes Transit Center and the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, will no longer operate after 10 p.m. on weekdays. In addition, one early morning Saturday round trip — departing Lewes at 6:05 a.m. and Rehoboth at 6:30 a.m. — will be discontinued.
Route 212, which links Delmar to the Georgetown Hub, will cut two Saturday evening trips, specifically the 8:44 p.m. and 10:14 p.m. departures from Delmar.
For people living in Long Neck and traveling to Massey’s Landing, Route 215 will no longer offer service between September and May. That stretch will now be served only during the Beach Bus season, from May through September.
The Delaware Transit Corporation says printed schedules and full details will be available on DartFirstState.com and at local transit centers by mid-November. Riders can also access real-time bus information, fare payments, and the DART Connect on-demand service using the free DART Transit App.