DELAWARE - All DART bus services in Kent and Sussex counties are suspended Monday, according to DelDOT. Additionally, DART Connect in Newark is also suspended.
These include intercounty services and paratransit, with the exception of dialysis trips to open facilities. DelDOT encourages people to call 911 for all other emergency trips.
Service in New Castle County is operating with multiple detours and service disruptions, with paratransit operating with possible delays.
Route 4: No service to Kynlyn; bus stays on Governor Printz Boulevard.
Route 8: No service on 8th or 9th streets between Jackson and Lincoln streets.
Route 10: No service on Edinburgh Drive.
Route 13: No service in Bellefonte or Airport Plaza; bus stays on Dupont Highway.
Route 14: No service on Bunch Boulevard, Moorehouse Drive or Dunleith; bus stays on New Castle Avenue.
Route 15: No service in Jefferson Farms or to Hope Center.
Route 20: No service on Hickory Hill, Millcreek Road or AI Dupont High School.
Route 25: No service in Airport Plaza or Llangollen; bus stays on Dupont Highway.
Route 46: No service to Odessa/Middletown; service will only operate between Newark and Peoples Plaza.
Route 64: No service in Sparrow Run, bus stays on US 40.
Additional service disruptions and updates can be found online at DartFirstState.com.