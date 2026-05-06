DELAWARE - The DART statewide bus service change will become effective on May 17.
Modifications were made to the original proposal after DTC received feedback from the public through two public hearing workshops held in February.
The route specific details can be viewed at Approved May 2026 Service - Dart First State.
DART's Beach Bus services will begin on May 18, operating daily with increased frequencies through Labor Day and DART's Route 305 - Beach Connection will operate weekends and holidays, beginning May 23 through Sept. 27.
The new Route schedules are available online at DartFirstState.com