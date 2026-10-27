An image of a DART bus waiting at a bus stop.

DelDOT says the workshop will feature display boards with renderings of the proposed administration building and planned site improvements

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware Transit Corporation will hold a public workshop Wednesday, Oct. 28, to present plans for a proposed administration building and site improvements associated with the Rehoboth Transit Center project.

The open house is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lewes Transit Center, 17616 Coastal Highway in Lewes.

DelDOT says the workshop will feature display boards with renderings of the proposed administration building and planned site improvements. Delaware Transit Corporation staff will be available throughout the event to explain the project's purpose and need and gather public feedback.

According to DelDOT, the project focuses on the proposed administration building and site improvements. Rehoboth Beach already has a park-and-ride facility.

The public workshop will let attendees review the plans, ask questions and share feedback directly with transit corporation staff.

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Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023 after relocating from Philadelphia. Her work has been recognized by the Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association, with CoastTV earning Best Morning Show three consecutive years during her tenure.

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