REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to open at the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach in August, marking the second ever Delaware location for the chain.
The new restaurant will occupy a 6,000-square-foot space in Tanger Seaside next to Mission BBQ and will be the first Dave’s Hot Chicken location within the Tanger portfolio.
Known for its Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders, the fast-casual restaurant will add another dining option for shoppers visiting the outlet center.
The Integritty Group will own and operate the new Rehoboth Beach location as a franchise partner. The company also operates Dave’s Hot Chicken’s first Delaware restaurant in Dover, which opened in August 2025 at 318 N. Dupont Highway.
The addition continues a period of growth at the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach. Recent openings at the shopping center include Sephora and lululemon.