Dave's Hot Chicken

The new restaurant will occupy a 6,000-square-foot space in Tanger Seaside next to Mission BBQ and will be the first Dave’s Hot Chicken location within the Tanger portfolio. (Dave's Hot Chicken)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Dave’s Hot Chicken is set to open at the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach in August, marking the second ever Delaware location for the chain.

The new restaurant will occupy a 6,000-square-foot space in Tanger Seaside next to Mission BBQ and will be the first Dave’s Hot Chicken location within the Tanger portfolio.

Known for its Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders, the fast-casual restaurant will add another dining option for shoppers visiting the outlet center.

The Integritty Group will own and operate the new Rehoboth Beach location as a franchise partner. The company also operates Dave’s Hot Chicken’s first Delaware restaurant in Dover, which opened in August 2025 at 318 N. Dupont Highway.

The addition continues a period of growth at the Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach. Recent openings at the shopping center include Sephora and lululemon.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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