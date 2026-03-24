GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened Sunday evening on Zoar Road near Governor Stockley Road.
Troopers said a Chevrolet Silverado was heading east around 5:10 p.m. March 22 when the driver failed to navigate a slight curve. The truck left the roadway, entered a farm field, and struck an irrigation system and a utility pole before overturning onto its roof.
The driver, 23-year-old William Chilel-Ramirez of Millsboro, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died said police. Zoar Road was closed for an extended period while troopers investigated and cleared the scene.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Master Cpl. R. Albert at 302-703-3266. Information can also be shared through a private message to Delaware State Police on Facebook or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.