SNOW HILL, Md. – The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-car crash that killed two people. The crash was reported at 8:18 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 3.
Police said it happened on Nassawango Road near Camp Road in the Snow Hill area of Worcester County, where a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup was traveling south. The pickup failed to navigate a curve and crashed into several trees.
The Sheriff's Office said the driver, 18-year-old Luke Jason Hawthorne, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, 18-year-old Munir Loyan Morris, was flown to Tidal Health in Salisbury, where he later died. There were no other people in the pickup.
Investigators said the two deceased were students at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Police notified the university and helped locate the families of Hawthorne and Morris.