FRANKFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Thursday afternoon on Camp Barnes Road in Frankford.
According to police, around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 18, a Yamaha YZF motorcycle and two mini-motorcycles were heading south on Camp Barnes Road, south of Estuary Boulevard. Investigators said the Yamaha, which was reportedly traveling at a high speed, tried to pass the mini-motorcycles on double yellow lines.
The motorcyclist lost control, went off the west side of the road and struck a traffic sign, police said. The impact caused the rider to be ejected from the motorcycle.
The rider, a 22-year-old man from Millville, was wearing a full-face helmet but was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released as police work to notify his family.
Camp Barnes Road was shut down for about 2.5 hours while investigators from Delaware State Police Troop 7’s Collision Reconstruction Unit examined the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Senior Corporal J. Smith at 302-703-3267. Tips can also be submitted by private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.