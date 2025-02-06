OCEAN CITY, Md. - During his State of the State address this week, Gov. Wes Moore highlighted the state’s recent minimum wage increase from $13.25 to $15 per hour.
Now, the organization One Fair Wage is advocating for additional increases to reach $20 per hour by 2030. The group also seeks to phase out the two-tiered wage structure that currently allows tipped workers to earn just $3.63 per hour before tips.
Kirby Di Severia, owner of Ripieno’s Italian Bistro in Ocean City, has watched wage increases over the years and believes another increase could cause prices to go up. "All foods, goods, and services—they're raising their prices for an employee," Di Severia said. "So now it's costing me more to bring that food into the store. It's costing me more to prepare that food, and all that has to transfer onto the menu cost, or we're out of business."
According to One Fair Wage, the proposed legislation includes tax credits to help small businesses transition to the higher wages.
However, Di Severia argues that even with tax relief, the increased costs could ultimately fall on consumers. "2030—do I think it's going to affect our area as much? No," he said. "It's just going to affect your decision of whether or not you can afford to eat out."
If the legislation passes, Maryland voters will have the final say in November 2026.