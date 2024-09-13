DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays' eighteenth Annual Decked Out fundraiser, held on Sept. 12 raised over $10,000 to support efforts to preserve and restore Delaware’s three Inland Bays.
The event celebrated the Center’s thirtieth anniversary with Inland Bays oysters, a signature “pearl anniversary” cocktail, and live music from the Back Bay Trio and Reedo. Guests enjoyed live and silent auctions featuring unique experiences such as boat tours of the Inland Bays and private experiences at the James Farm Ecological Preserve.
A special anniversary art raffle had one-of-a-kind pieces donated by local artists. The Center also announced the creation of its Watershed Society, recognizing donors who have contributed through bequests or lifetime donations of $50,000 or more. The inaugural recognition was awarded to Austin F. Okie for his dedication to protecting Sussex County’s natural lands.