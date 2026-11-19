DELAWARE - Delaware receives more than $400,000 in federal agriculture funds for Specialty Crop Block Grant projects.
The awardees include three research projects, three education and outreach projects. Two of the projects cross more than one focus area to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops, including lima beans, peas, watermelon, peaches, pumpkins, cantaloupes, edamame and lettuce. Below is a list of awardees:
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware (Kent and Sussex County)
- Bennett Orchards (Frankford)
- Owens Premium Produce/Pure Starts, LLC (Frankford)
- Delaware Farm Bureau (Camden)
- Colonial School District (New Castle County)
- University of Delaware (Newark)
This year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Specialty Crop Block Grant program is investing $86.6 million in over 600 projects across 56 states and territories, allowing agricultural producers, nonprofit organizations, government entities, for-profit companies or educational institutions to fund their projects.