DELAWARE - As students get out of school and begin the summer, Delaware will be offering its SUN Bucks program. The program provides eligible families with $120 in grocery benefits per child to buy food while school is out and help families make up for the gap of school meals not being available.
The program aims to reduce child hunger during the summer months when children lose access to school meals, the Delaware Health and Social Services said.
"We expect this benefit to assist approximately 98,000 children in Delaware to receive nutritious food during these summer months,” said Division of Social Services Director Stephanie Staats. “That is $11.76 million in funding that will go toward helping our kids thrive physically and mentally.”
Families are encouraged to make sure their contact information is up to date with their school benefits account to avoid delays in benefits. According to the Delaware Health and Social Services, most children will be automatically enrolled, including children whose family participates in programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Families who are not automatically enrolled can apply through Delaware's ASSIST Portal.
Benefits will be issued on an existing EBT card or on a SUN Bucks card for those not already receiving SNAP, the state said.