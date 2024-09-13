DELAWARE - Nearly $9 million from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program has been awarded to Delaware airports. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced the funding on Friday.
The awarded airports include the Wilmington Airport, the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown and the Delaware Airpark in Dover.
“Investing in Delaware’s airports provides more than just support for aviation – they are a hub for economic development in our three counties,” said Senator Carper. “These airports help us create a nurturing environment for businesses to grow and expand, and provide good-paying jobs for Delawareans.”
According to officials, the Delaware Coastal Airport was awarded $3,473,464 to construct a new paved taxiway.
“Sussex County appreciates the delegation’s continued support to improve and enhance Delaware Coastal Airport, and this funding will do just that with our parallel taxiway project,” said Robert Bryant, Airport Manager, Delaware Coastal Airport.
Wilmington International Airport was awarded $3,270,000 to expand Taxiway B and the Delaware Airpark was awarded $2,022,391 to expand the existing Western Apron to accommodate more based aircraft.
Officials say the funding for these three projects is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s announcement of over $2 billion in AIP grants for projects across the country.